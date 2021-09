Masks None Minimum safe area Circle Rounded Rectangle Square Drop Cylinder

Maskable.app Editor lets you generate maskable PWA icons before adding them to your web app manifest.

Maskable icons allow web developers to specify a full-bleed icon that will be cropped by the user-agent to match other icons on the device. On Android, this lets developers get rid of the default white background around their icons and use the entire provided space by generating adaptive icons.

